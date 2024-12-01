Hyderabad Issues Traffic Advisory Ahead of ‘Pushpa-2’ Pre-Release Event: Here are the Details

Hyderabad: In preparation for the highly anticipated pre-release event of the film Pushpa-2, scheduled to take place on Monday at the Yousufguda Police Lines, the Hyderabad Traffic Police have issued a traffic advisory. The event, expected to draw significant crowds, will lead to moderate traffic congestion in the area between 4 PM and 10 PM. Commuters have been urged to plan their travel accordingly and use alternate routes to avoid delays.

The traffic police have outlined several diversions and alternate routes to ensure smooth traffic flow during the event.

Traffic Diversions and Alternate Routes:

Traffic coming from the Jubilee Hills Checkpost towards Kotla Vijaya Bhaskar Stadium will be diverted at Krishnanagar Junction towards Srinagar Colony and Punjagutta.

Traffic from Maitrivanam Junction towards Jubilee Hills Checkpost and Madhapur will be diverted at Yousufguda Basti towards RBI Quarters, Krishna Nagar Junction, and Jubilee Hills Checkpost.

Traffic from Maitrivanam Junction towards Borabanda Bus Stop will be diverted at Savera Function Hall, Krishna Kanth Park, GTS Temple, Kalyannagar, Mothinagar, and Borabanda Bus Stop.

Traffic from Borabanda Bus Stop towards Maitrivanam Junction will be diverted at Prime Garden, Kalyannagar, GTS Colony, Kalyannagar Junction, Umesh Chandra Statue U-Turn, ICICI Bank U-Turn, and Maitrivanam Junction.

Parking Arrangements: For the convenience of the general public, parking has been arranged at three locations:

Janakamma Thota

Savera Function Hall

Mahamood Function Hall

The traffic police have advised all commuters to remain alert, follow the signs and instructions of traffic personnel, and make use of public transport options, including the Metro Rail, wherever possible, to minimize inconvenience.

This advisory is in place to manage the expected traffic flow around the event venue and ensure a smooth experience for both the attendees and the general public.