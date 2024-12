Cyclone Fengal weakens further, record rains batter Krishnagiri nearby dists

Chennai: The remnant of Cyclonic Storm Fengal, which has weakend into a Deep Depression and later as Depression, weakened further on Monday as a Well-Marked Low-Pressure area, and is likely to emerge into East Central Arabian Sea tomorrow, even as North interior

districts, including Uthangarai in Krishnagiri was battered by a record 50 cms on rains during

the last 24 hrs.

Met office said the Depression over North coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry moved towards

North Interior Tamil Nadu and weakened into a Well Marked Low Pressure Area at 0530 hrs

of today and persisted over the same area at 0830 hrs of today.

The remnant Low Pressure area is likely to emerge into southeast and adjoining east-central Arabian Sea off North Kerala-Karnataka coasts around tomorrow.

Under its influence, light to moderate rain at many places with thunderstorm and lightning at one or two places is likely to occur over Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area.

Heavy to very heavy rain at a few places with extremely heavy rain at one or two places is likely to occur over Nilgiris and Ghat areas of Coimbatore.

Heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at one or two places over plains of Coimbatore, Erode, Tiruppur, Theni and Dindigul.

Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Salem, Namakkal, Karur, Tiruchirapalli, Madurai , Virudhunagar, Tenkasi and Perambalur districts.

Tomorrow, heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Tiruchirapalli, Perambalur, Madurai, Tirupattur, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Salem, Namakkal, Karur, Erode, Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Dindigul and Theni districts.

The forecast or Chennai city and its neighbourhood is light/Moderate rain with thunderstorm and lightning is likely to occur in some areas for the next three days.

In a special advisory for tourism activity over Western Ghat districts, it said heavy to very heavy

rainfall is likely over the Western Ghat and adjoining areas including Hogenakkal, siruvani and other

dams coming under Coimbatore districts, in te region.

The public and tourists are advised to take necessary precautions, it said.

The Met office has issued Orange alert for Coimbatore and other districts including Tiruppur, the

Nilgiris coming under the Western Ghat region.

It said Northeast Monsoon has been vigorous over Tamilnadu and rainfall occurred at many places

over Tamilnadu (at most places over North Interior Tamilnadu, at many places over Coastal Tamilnadu and at a few places over South Interior Tamilnadu) and over Puducherry and Karaikal area.

The Chief amounts of rainfall (in cms) recorded in the last 24 hrs ending at 0830 hrs this morning

said Uthangarai (dist Krishnagiri) 50, 2 Kedar (dist Villupuram) 42, Soorapattu (dist Villupuram)

38, Vilupuram (dist Villupuram) 35, Harur (dist Dharmapuri) 33, RSCL-2 Mundiyampakkam (dist Villupuram), RSCL-2 Koliyanur (dist Villupuram), DSCL Thirupalapandal (dist Kallakurichi) 32 each,

DSCL Madampoondi (dist Kallakurichi) 31, BASL Mugaiyur (dist Villupuram), RSCL-2 Valavanur

(dist Villupuram) 30 each, RSCL-2 Nemoor (dist Villupuram), BASL Manampoondi (dist Villupuram), RSCL-2 Kanjanur (dist Villupuram) 29 each, BASL Vengur (dist Kallakurichi) 27, Tirukoilur (dist Kallakurichi) 26, Jambukuttapatti (dist Krishnagiri), Pochampalli ARG (dist Krishnagiri) 25 each,

Yercaud (dist Salem) 24, DSCL Eraiyur (dist Kallakurichi), Jamunamarathur (dist Tiruvannamalai)

23 each, Pambar Dam (dist Krishnagiri), BASL Manalurpet (dist Kallakurichi) 21 each,

Thandarampettai (dist Tiruvannamalai), Barur (dist Krishnagiri), Pappireddipatti (dist Dharmapuri)

20 each, Penucondapuram (dist Krishnagiri), Sankarapuram (dist Kallakurichi) 19 each, Kallakurichi (dist Kallakurichi) 18, RSCL-3 Anandhapuram (dist Villupuram), DSCL Kalayanallur (dist Kallakurichi) 17 each, Tiruvannamalai (dist Tiruvannamalai), Panruti (dist Cuddalore), Dharmapuri PTO (dist Dharmapuri) 16 each, KCS Mill-2 Moorarpalayam (dist Kallakurichi), Vanamadevi (dist Cuddalore), Keelpennathur (dist Tiruvannamalai), KCS Mill-1 Moongilthuraipattu (dist Kallakurichi), Ulundurpet (dist Kallakurichi), Kariyakovil Dam (dist Salem), DSCL Sulangurichi (dist Kallakurichi), DSCL Rishivandhiyam (dist Kallakurichi), SCS Mill Pillaiyarkuppam (dist Kallakurichi), DSCL Keelpadi (dist Kallakurichi) 15 each, DSCL Virugavoor (dist Kallakurichi), Nedungal (dist Krishnagiri), Kattumayilur (dist Cuddalore) 14 each, KCS Mill-1 Ariyalur (dist Kallakurichi), Ariyalur Camp Area (dist Kallakurichi), KCS Mill-1 Kadavanur (dist Kallakurichi) 13 each, Vepur (dist Cuddalore), Me Mathur (dist Cuddalore) 12 each, DSCL Thiyagadurgam (dist Kallakurichi), Pennagaram (dist Dharmapuri), RSCL-3 Semmedu (dist Villupuram), Manimutharu Dam PWD (dist Kallakurichi), SRC Kudithangi (dist Cuddalore), Krishnagiri (dist Krishnagiri), KCS Mill-2 Kachirayaopalayam (dist Kallakurichi), Thirukkanur (dist Puducherry), Paiyur AWS (dist Krishnagiri) 11 each, Sethiathope (dist Cuddalore), Anaimaduvu Dam (dist Salem), Omalur (dist Salem), KRP Dam (dist Krishnagiri), Danishpet (dist Salem) 10 each, Kallakurichi ARG (dist Kallakurichi), Gomugi Dam PWD (dist Kallakurichi), Palacode ARG (dist Dharmapuri), Pelandurai (dist Cuddalore), Hogenekal (dist Dharmapuri) 9 each.