Cyclonic circulation lies over Gangetic West Bengal: Met

Amaravati: The cyclonic circulation over Gangetic West Bengal and adjoining Bangladesh now lies over Gangetic West Bengal and adjoining areas of Jharkhand and North Odisha and extends upto 5.8 km above mean sea level tilting southwestwards with height.

Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the same area during the next 24 hours, Meteorological Centre said on Wednesday.

In a daily weather report here, it said that a north-south trough runs from Rayalaseema to Comorin area across interior Tamil Nadu at 0.9 km above mean sea level.

The southwest monsoon has been active over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and vigorous over Rayalaseema.

Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema during the next 24 hours.

Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and strong surface winds with speed ranging from 30- 40 Kmph is likely to occur at isolated places in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema during the next five days.

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at most places or many places or at a few places or at one or two places in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema during the next seven days.

Heavy rainfall occurred over Eluru, Guntur, NTR District, Palnadu, Parvathipuram Manyam, Srikakulam districts of Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Annamayya District, Chittoor, Nandyal, Tirupati, YSR District districts of Rayalaseema during the last 24 hours.

Rain occurred at most places over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Rayalaseema during the same period, the report added.