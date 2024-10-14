Telangana

Dalit Youth Allegedly Abused and Beaten by Police in Nagarkurnool

A group of Dalit youth has accused the police of verbally abusing and assaulting them near the Nagarkurnool Tank Bund.

Fouzia Farhana14 October 2024 - 16:05
Nagarkurnool: A group of Dalit youth has accused the police of verbally abusing and assaulting them near the Nagarkurnool Tank Bund. The youth, who had gone to the area to collect Jammi leaves, were reportedly stopped by the police and questioned about their village and caste.

According to the victims, when they revealed that they were from Ganyagula village and belonged to the Madiga caste, the police officers, including ASI Niranjan Reddy and a few constables, allegedly attacked them without provocation.

The youth have filed a formal complaint, demanding legal action against the officers involved. They claim they were unfairly targeted based on their caste, and are now seeking justice for the assault. The incident has sparked outrage in the community, with calls for accountability and a thorough investigation.

