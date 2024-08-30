Day 1 Results of 4th Table Tennis for Life Telangana State Ranking Tournament

Hyderabad: The 4th Table Tennis for Life Telangana State Ranking Tournament, organized by Former Table Tennis Players under the auspices of the Telangana State Table Tennis Association (TSTTA), kicked off today at Lal Bahadur Stadium, Hyderabad.

The tournament, which runs from August 30 to September 1, 2024, witnessed intense competition on its opening day, with young talents showcasing their skills in various categories.

Under 11 Girls – Pre-Quarter Finals Results:

Yashashree Sil (SGUTTA) defeated C Madhu (AVSC) in a thrilling five-setter (3-2) with scores of 9-11, 6-11, 11-7, 11-6, 11-9.

Myra Jain (WTTA) comfortably won against Hanvika Reddy (LFHSA) with a straight-sets victory (3-0) (11-5, 11-1, 11-4).

Aishwarya Ajay (SPARS) beat M Myra (SPARS) (3-1) with scores of 11-4, 8-11, 11-9, 11-6.

P Mokshika (OMGS) dominated Malvika (SPHS) in a clean sweep (3-0) (11-5, 11-3, 11-2).

Aviyah Sanhitha (LFHSA) secured a convincing win over Mahalakshmi (HDTTA) (3-0) (11-5, 11-4, 11-2).

Kashvi B (HVS) outplayed Rithika D (SPRS) (3-0) with scores of 11-5, 13-11, 11-5.

Adhira Chetan (HVS) edged past Anshu Reddy (GSM) in a closely contested match (3-2) (13-11, 7-11, 11-9, 11-13, 11-9).

Aparna (SPARS) eased to victory over Aanshi (AKTTA) with a dominant performance (3-0) (11-2, 11-3, 11-3).

Under 13 Boys – Second Round Results:

Devansh Goyel (ITTA) defeated Abhay Srivatsa (SPARS) in a tightly fought match (3-2) with scores of 9-11, 11-8, 9-11, 11-5, 11-4.

Haneesh Amara (SPHS) won against V Anvritt (HDTTA) with a straight-sets victory (3-0) (11-7, 11-6, 11-3).

Tanmay Jain (HDTTA) overcame B Suprathik (AKTTA) (3-1) with scores of 14-12, 11-7, 7-11, 11-7.

Ganapam Avaik Reddy (LFHSA) secured a comfortable win over Ricky Yadav (HDTTA) (3-0) (11-2, 11-6, 11-3).

Srisai Advik (ITTA) triumphed over Liyaan Rao (AWA) with a clean sweep (3-0) (11-2, 11-4, 11-5).

Shripal (SPARS) defeated Mihaan (LFHSA) (3-1) in a competitive match with scores of 11-5, 11-13, 11-8, 11-5.

Jatin Jairam (SGUTTA) easily overcame Roshan T (KHDTTA) (3-0) (11-3, 11-1, 11-1).

Sreenath Abhay (ITTA) dominated Manvith (SPHS) in straight sets (3-0) (11-4, 11-1, 11-5).

Rohit Reddy (LFHSA) secured a win against Sreenath (ITTA) (3-0) (11-4, 11-7, 11-2).

Bhavyansh (HDTTA) defeated Ruthvik (LFA) (3-0) with scores of 11-2, 11-5, 11-6.

Gowtham Krishna (GSM) beat Lohith (AVSC) in straight sets (3-0) (11-7, 11-5, 11-8).

Hitesh (KHDTTA) overcame Sai Samvit (AKTTA) with a dominant performance (3-0) (11-4, 11-3, 11-3).

Manpreeth Kumar (GSM) outclassed Kartikeya (LFA) (3-0) (11-2, 11-6, 11-2).

Shubrat (AVSC) secured a narrow victory over Shashank (HDTTA) (3-2) with scores of 8-11, 11-9, 11-9, 10-12, 11-7.

The tournament was inaugurated by Smt. Neha Aggarwal Sharma, Former International Table Tennis Player, in the presence of Sri. Shubham Sharma, Former International Table Tennis Player, Sri. P. Nagender Reddy, Secretary TSTTA, Sri. P. Prakash Raju, Former Secretary TSTTA, and other dignitaries. The event promises to be an exciting showcase of young talent in the state.