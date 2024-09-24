DCA Takes Action Against Quacks; Illegal Sale of Antibiotics and Steroids Raises Public Health Concerns

Hyderabad: In a significant operation, the Drugs Control Administration (DCA) conducted raids on clinics run by quacks and unqualified medical practitioners in Wanaparthy and Narayanpet. The raids uncovered substantial quantities of medicines stocked for sale without proper drug licenses.

DCA officials discovered several higher-generation antibiotics being sold illegally at these clinics. “The unregulated sale of antibiotics by unqualified individuals can have devastating effects on public health, including the rise of antimicrobial resistance,” said V.B. Kamalasan Reddy, Director General of DCA.

Among the findings were powerful steroids being misused at one of the clinics. The improper use of steroids can lead to serious health issues, such as immune system suppression, hormonal imbalances, muscle and bone degeneration, cardiovascular complications, and psychological effects. Officials stressed the significant health risks posed by the indiscriminate use of such potent drugs.

During the raids, stocks worth Rs. 55,000 were seized, according to Reddy. Samples of the medicines have been collected for analysis, and the DCA has launched further investigations. Legal action will be taken against all those found in violation of the law.

The operation highlights the DCA’s ongoing efforts to safeguard public health and prevent unqualified practitioners from endangering lives by selling and administering unregulated medications.