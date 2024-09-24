Deadline for Online Hajj Application Extended to September 30

Hyderabad: Liaquat Ali Afaqi IRS, CEO of the Haj Committee of India, has announced an extension for the submission of online Hajj Application Forms for 2025. The new deadline is now September 30, as per the latest circular issued by the committee.

The original deadline was September 23, but the date has been extended following requests from various state Haj committees and prospective pilgrims seeking additional time to complete their applications.

This extension offers more flexibility for applicants who are preparing for the upcoming Hajj pilgrimage.