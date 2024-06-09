Death toll from Israeli strikes on Gaza Strip tops 37k

Jerusalem: The death toll from Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023, when the Israel-Hamas conflict escalated, has increased to 37,084, while 84,494 others have suffered injuries, the enclave’s health ministry said on Sunday.

“The Israeli occupation commits 8 massacres against families in the Gaza Strip, resulting in 283 martyrs and 814 injuries during the past 24 hours … The toll of the Israeli aggression has risen to 37,084 martyrs and 84,494 injuries since the seventh of last October,” the ministry said on Telegram.

Over the past 24 hours alone, 274 civilians were killed and 698 injured by the Israeli army in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, the statement read. Some victims are still under the rubble and on the roads, and ambulances and civil defense teams cannot reach them, the ministry said.

On October 7, 2023, Palestinian movement Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel and breached the border, attacking both civilian neighborhoods and military bases. Nearly 1,200 people in Israel were killed and some 240 others abducted during the attack.

Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza, and started a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. More than 100 hostages are still believed to be held by Hamas in Gaza.