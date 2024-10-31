Deepavali celebrated with traditional fervour in Telangana

Hyderabad: Deepavali, the festival of lights, was celebrated with traditional fervour across Telangana on Thursday.

People wore new clothes, performed prayers at home and in temples and shared sweets as part of celebrations. Stalls selling firecrackers, flowers, diyas (earthern lamps) and other puja material have been set up across the Telangana capital.

BJP MP K Laxman and party MLA Raja Singh visited the famous Goddess Bhagya Lakshmi temple at Charminar here. In a video post on X, Raja Singh said anti-Hindu forces talk about pollution due to the festival, but it is for the people to decide how they would like to celebrate.

He said the festival would be celebrated with gaiety and without fear of anyone. He urged shopkeepers not to sell firecrackers bearing an image of a God.

Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy, BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao and other leaders greeted people on the occasion of Deepavali.

In his Deepavali greetings, the Governor appealed to all to buy local products to celebrate the festival “so as to bring new light into the lives of the indigenous manufacturers in the true spirit of Atma Nirbhar Bharat”. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy wished that the festival brings new light in the lives of people.