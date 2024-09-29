Delegation of All India Muslim Women Association Opposes Waqf Amendment Bill 2024

Hyderabad

A delegation from the All-India Muslim Women Association (AIMWA) met with the Joint Parliamentary Committee today at Taj Hotel, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: A delegation from the All-India Muslim Women Association (AIMWA) met with the Joint Parliamentary Committee today at Taj Hotel, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad. The delegation presented their opposition to the proposed Waqf Amendment Bill 2024, highlighting its potential adverse impact.

Dr. Asma Zehra, the President of AIMWA, spoke about the disastrous effects these amendments could have on the Muslim community and submitted a formal memorandum.

The delegation included Telangana State President Mrs. Shamim Fatima, Vice President Ms. Tahniyat Ather, Secretaries Ms. Asma Nadeem and Ms. Tanveer Fatima, along with members Mrs. Kausar Ahmed, Dr. Rubina, and representatives from Andhra Pradesh, Mrs. Firdous, and Mrs. Naseem.

The meeting aimed to protect Waqf properties and prevent potential legal setbacks for the Muslim community.

