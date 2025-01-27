Delhi Air Quality Deteriorates: Poor AQI Returns as Winter Fades

New Delhi: Delhi’s air quality has once again taken a turn for the worse, slipping into the ‘poor’ category after two days of relatively moderate conditions.

According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital stood at 242 at 6 a.m. on Monday, highlighting the persistent pollution problem.

While the air remains heavily polluted, Delhi’s weather is showing signs of seasonal change. Daytime temperatures have started to rise, with Sunday’s maximum temperature reaching 23.7 degrees Celsius—1.6 degrees above the average for late January.

However, mornings and nights are still cool, maintaining the lingering effects of winter.

Air Quality Woes Across Delhi

The AQI in several areas of Delhi has reached alarming levels, indicating significant pollution. Here are some of the key areas and their AQI levels:

Bawana : 298

: 298 Jahangirpuri : 297

: 297 Rohini : 284

: 284 Wazirpur : 281

: 281 Vivek Vihar : 276

: 276 Ashok Vihar: 273

These readings place the air quality in the ‘poor’ range, which can have adverse effects on respiratory health, especially for sensitive groups, including children, the elderly, and those with pre-existing conditions.

Delhi is experiencing a noticeable shift in weather patterns as winter starts to lose its grip. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has reported a slight drop in minimum temperatures, with a reduction of up to 1 degree Celsius across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) in the last 24 hours. However, daytime temperatures continue to rise, signaling the onset of milder conditions.

Daytime Highs : Ranging between 21°C and 24°C

: Ranging between 21°C and 24°C Nighttime Lows: Remaining cooler, between 7°C and 8°C

Despite the increase in daytime warmth, the mornings and nights retain a cool edge, reminding residents that winter has not completely departed.

Forecast and Precautions

IMD forecasts clear skies for the coming days, though light mist may appear during the early hours.

No specific weather warnings have been issued, but residents should remain vigilant about fluctuating air quality levels and take necessary precautions to minimize health risks.

Tips to Cope with Poor Air Quality

Wear Masks : Use N95 masks or higher-grade masks when outdoors to protect against particulate matter.

: Use N95 masks or higher-grade masks when outdoors to protect against particulate matter. Air Purifiers : Install air purifiers indoors to maintain a healthier living environment.

: Install air purifiers indoors to maintain a healthier living environment. Avoid Outdoor Activities : Limit outdoor activities, especially during peak pollution hours in the morning and evening.

: Limit outdoor activities, especially during peak pollution hours in the morning and evening. Monitor Health: Keep a close watch on symptoms of respiratory distress and seek medical advice if necessary.

Also Read | Delhi Shrouded in Thick Fog as Temperatures Plummet and Air Quality Deteriorates

The Changing Seasons: A Double-Edged Sword

While the rising daytime temperatures bring relief from the biting cold, the combination of poor air quality and cooler mornings continues to pose challenges for Delhi residents.

The gradual transition from winter to spring-like conditions underscores the need for awareness and adaptation to the city’s dynamic climate and pollution levels.