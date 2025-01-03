Delhi Shrouded in Thick Fog as Temperatures Plummet and Air Quality Deteriorates

New Delhi: Delhi awoke to a dense layer of fog on Friday, causing significant disruptions across the city as temperatures dropped to a chilling minimum of 8 degrees Celsius.

The already precarious air quality took a turn for the worse, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 318, categorizing it as “very poor.”

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) resumed data updates after a temporary suspension, further highlighting the environmental challenges Delhi faces.

The Safdarjung weather station, the city’s benchmark for climate data, reported a maximum temperature of 16.2 degrees Celsius on Thursday, marginally up from 15 degrees Celsius the previous day but still three degrees below the seasonal average. For Friday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a maximum temperature of 17 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 8 degrees Celsius.

These conditions fall just short of the IMD’s “cold day” criteria, which require the maximum temperature to be 4.5 degrees Celsius below normal with a minimum temperature under 10 degrees Celsius. However, other weather stations in Delhi, such as Palam, Najafgarh, Pusa, and Narela, recorded “cold day” conditions, reflecting the variability of microclimates within the city.

Visibility and Transportation Disruptions

The thick fog wreaked havoc on visibility, particularly during the early morning hours. At 6 a.m., runway visibility at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport ranged between 200 to 500 meters, while general visibility dropped to zero in some areas. Flights unequipped with low-visibility landing systems, especially those not compliant with CAT III standards, faced delays and diversions.

The situation is expected to improve slightly as a western disturbance approaches the region. This meteorological phenomenon is likely to bring a marginal increase in maximum temperatures, with Friday’s high predicted at 17 degrees Celsius, climbing to 18 degrees Celsius by Saturday.

Air Quality Crisis Worsens

Delhi’s air quality remains a significant concern, with the AQI surging to 318 in the “very poor” category. Prolonged exposure to such levels of pollution can lead to serious health risks, especially for vulnerable groups like children, the elderly, and those with pre-existing respiratory or cardiovascular conditions. The CPCB’s resumption of data updates has underscored the severity of the situation.

Experts attribute the deterioration in air quality to a combination of factors, including stagnant winds, low temperatures, and vehicular emissions. The dense fog further exacerbates pollution levels by trapping particulate matter close to the ground, creating a hazardous environment for residents.

IMD Forecast: Relief in Sight

Despite the current cold and foggy conditions, the IMD predicts a gradual improvement in the coming days. A fresh western disturbance is expected to bring slight relief, with maximum temperatures across the region anticipated to rise by approximately one degree Celsius. This change could alleviate some of the discomfort caused by the current weather and pollution levels.

Practical Tips for Residents

Given the current weather and air quality conditions, residents are advised to take the following precautions: