Dense Fog in Delhi Causes Flight Disruptions; IMD Predicts Warmer Days Ahead

New Delhi: Dense fog blanketed parts of Delhi on Thursday morning, plunging visibility levels and disrupting daily activities, including flight operations.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Delhi and neighboring regions, urging caution due to poor visibility and cold conditions.

Low Visibility Impacts Daily Life and Flights

The temperature in the capital dipped to 10 degrees Celsius early Thursday morning. At 6 a.m., runway visibility at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport ranged between 200 to 500 meters, while general visibility dropped to zero. This severely impacted flight operations, with delays and potential diversions expected for flights not equipped for low-visibility operations.

Airport authorities confirmed that flights equipped with advanced low-visibility systems were able to land safely. However, passengers traveling through Delhi were advised to stay updated on flight schedules to avoid inconvenience.

IMD Issues Yellow Alert for Dense Fog

The IMD issued a yellow alert for dense fog across Delhi and surrounding areas, including Noida, Ghaziabad, and Gurgaon. It warned residents about hazardous driving conditions and urged caution for commuters. Partly cloudy skies with strong surface winds of 10-15 km/h were forecast for the day. The maximum temperature is predicted to reach 17 degrees Celsius, while the minimum may drop to 8 degrees Celsius.

Cold Wave Eases, Warmer Days Expected

Over the past week, Delhi has endured biting cold conditions. On New Year’s Day, the capital recorded a minimum temperature of 7.4 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 15 degrees Celsius, which was four notches below normal.

IMD predicts a brief respite from the cold wave on January 3 and 4, with maximum temperatures expected to rise to 19-20 degrees Celsius and minimum temperatures hovering around 9 degrees Celsius. However, residents are cautioned that this relief may be temporary.

Western Disturbance to Bring Rain

A western disturbance originating from Pakistan and Afghanistan is expected to bring heavy rainfall to Delhi-NCR on January 6. This weather system follows a similar pattern observed in late December, which contributed to the current cold wave conditions.

The anticipated rainfall could lead to further disruptions, including waterlogging and slower traffic movement. Residents are advised to plan their travel accordingly.

Delhi Air Quality Remains ‘Poor’

Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 241 on Thursday morning, categorizing it as ‘poor.’ The dense fog and stagnant air conditions have further exacerbated pollution levels. Residents, especially those with respiratory conditions, are advised to take precautions such as wearing masks and avoiding outdoor activities during peak pollution hours.

Safety Tips for Commuters

The IMD and local authorities have issued safety recommendations to help residents navigate the dense fog: