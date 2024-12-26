Dense Fog and ‘Very Poor’ Air Quality Disrupt Delhi: Flights, Trains Delayed

New Delhi: Delhi is reeling under dense fog and hazardous air quality, creating significant disruptions in daily life. With the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the ‘very poor’ category and visibility plummeting, the national capital faces challenges in both travel and public health.

Delhi’s Air Quality: ‘Very Poor’ Category Persists

As of Thursday morning, the AQI in Delhi stood at a concerning 343, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Certain areas recorded even higher AQI levels:

R.K. Puram : 391

: 391 Jahangirpuri : 375

: 375 Rohini : 377

: 377 Vivek Vihar : 372

: 372 Okhla Phase 2 : 369

: 369 Anand Vihar: 370

These figures highlight the city’s ongoing air quality crisis, exacerbated by the winter season and dense fog. The AQI classification by the CPCB ranges from ‘good’ (0-50) to ‘severe plus’ (above 450). The current levels pose serious health risks, particularly to children, the elderly, and individuals with respiratory issues.

Dense Fog Disrupts Travel Across Delhi

The thick fog has severely impacted travel, causing delays in both air and rail transportation:

Flight Operations : Several flights were delayed due to low visibility, especially those not equipped with advanced landing systems for such conditions. Airport authorities have urged passengers to check real-time updates with airlines.

: Several flights were delayed due to low visibility, especially those not equipped with advanced landing systems for such conditions. Airport authorities have urged passengers to check real-time updates with airlines. Train Services: Up to 18 trains departing from Delhi experienced delays, causing inconvenience to commuters traveling to various destinations across the country.

IMD Issues Yellow Alert: Thunderstorms and Rain Predicted

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for the region, signaling the arrival of a fresh western disturbance. Key weather predictions include:

December 26 : Partly cloudy skies with chances of very light rain.

: Partly cloudy skies with chances of very light rain. December 27: Cloudy weather with light to moderate rain, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds expected during the evening and night.

The IMD also reported a slight dip in Delhi’s minimum temperature, which has fallen by approximately 1 degree Celsius over the past 24 hours. Temperatures are ranging between 20-21 degrees Celsius (maximum) and 8-10 degrees Celsius (minimum).

Evening Smog and Reduced Visibility

Smog and shallow fog are anticipated to reappear by evening, further lowering visibility as night approaches. These conditions are expected to persist through the night, worsening travel conditions and air quality.

Public Health Advisory

Delhi’s ‘very poor’ AQI levels continue to pose significant health risks. The hazardous air quality can lead to respiratory and cardiovascular issues, especially for vulnerable groups. Authorities have issued the following recommendations:

Limit outdoor activities, particularly for children and the elderly.

Use N95 masks or air purifiers indoors to reduce exposure to pollutants.

Stay updated with local weather and AQI reports to plan activities accordingly.

Steps Taken to Address Pollution

As winter intensifies, monitoring and mitigation efforts are crucial to address Delhi’s air pollution crisis. Measures such as limiting vehicular emissions, reducing industrial pollution, and promoting public awareness are being emphasized by local authorities.

A Challenging Winter for Delhi

The combination of dense fog, ‘very poor’ air quality, and challenging weather conditions underscores the urgent need for action to address Delhi’s environmental and public health concerns. Travelers are advised to stay cautious, while residents should prioritize safety by minimizing outdoor exposure and following health guidelines.

With adverse weather conditions likely to persist, Delhi continues to navigate the dual challenges of winter fog and hazardous pollution levels.