Delhi’s Air Quality Index Deteriorates to ‘Poor’ as Cold Wave Lingers

New Delhi: As the New Year begins, Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) slipped back into the ‘poor’ category with a reading of 239 recorded at 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

A dense layer of fog shrouded the national capital, further reducing visibility amidst ongoing cold wave conditions.

Delhi witnessed a brief respite earlier this week, with air quality improving to the “moderate” category following significant rainfall over the weekend. However, the reprieve was short-lived as pollution levels rebounded amid persistent cold weather.

Temperature Overview

Minimum Temperature : 8.05°C

: Maximum Temperature (Forecast) : 17.98°C

: Sky Conditions: Clear skies predicted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Progress in Air Quality Management

In a positive development, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) announced that Delhi recorded 209 “Good to Moderate” air quality days in 2024—the highest since 2020. This milestone, excluding 2020’s lockdown-affected data, highlights sustained efforts in improving air quality.

Key Highlights from 2024:

Total “Good to Moderate” Days : 209

: 209 Comparison : Ranked second best in average AQI compared to 2021 and 2022.

: Ranked second best in average AQI compared to 2021 and 2022. Major Contributors to Improvement : Reduction in farm fires during the paddy harvesting season. Targeted measures to curb emissions from industrial and vehicular sources. Enhanced air quality management strategies.

:

The CAQM attributed this achievement to coordinated efforts among stakeholders, emphasizing that reduced anthropogenic activities and proactive measures were pivotal.

Farm Fires and Their Impact

A significant reduction in farm fires—a major contributor to seasonal pollution spikes—played a crucial role in lowering overall pollution levels. Coordinated action during the paddy harvesting season minimized the impact of crop stubble burning, traditionally a major contributor to Delhi’s winter pollution.

Also Read | Delhi’s Air Quality Improves to ‘Moderate’ After Record-Breaking Rainfall

Challenges Ahead

Despite these improvements, Delhi’s AQI slipping back to the ‘poor’ category underscores the ongoing challenge of managing air quality. Experts note that:

Meteorological Factors : Persistent cold weather and stagnant air hamper the dispersion of pollutants.

: Persistent cold weather and stagnant air hamper the dispersion of pollutants. Emission Sources: Industrial, vehicular, and household emissions continue to contribute significantly to pollution levels.

Government Initiatives and Public Collaboration

The CAQM emphasized the need for sustained efforts to maintain and further improve air quality. Proactive measures, such as:

Strengthening emission controls in industries.

Promoting cleaner transportation alternatives.

Encouraging public participation in environmental conservation initiatives.

Outlook for 2025

As Delhi enters 2025, maintaining progress in air quality management remains a top priority. Continued focus on reducing emissions, coupled with public awareness and government initiatives, will be essential in tackling air pollution effectively.