Delhi Airport Fog Disrupts Flights: 6 Diverted, 300+ Delayed Amid Low Visibility

New Delhi: Dense fog severely impacted flight operations at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) on Wednesday, causing over 300 flight delays, six diversions, and a temporary suspension of departures. The low visibility conditions created significant disruptions for passengers and airlines.

Flight Operations Disrupted Due to Dense Fog

Between 8 AM and 10:30 AM, six flights were diverted to Jaipur due to poor visibility in the national capital. Additionally, flight departures were briefly put on hold early in the morning as runway visibility plummeted.

By 2:20 PM, airport operator DIAL (Delhi International Airport Limited) provided an update on X (formerly Twitter), confirming that runway visibility was improving and operations were gradually resuming.

IndiGo , India’s largest airline, reassured passengers at 3:47 PM that runway visibility was improving and that operations were gradually returning to normal.

Air India, in a statement posted at 9:56 AM, alerted passengers that dense fog and airport congestion could affect flight schedules in Delhi and other cities.

Major Congestion at IGIA

According to Flightradar24.com, more than 300 flights were delayed at IGIA due to the adverse weather conditions. Delhi airport, which handles around 1,300 daily flight movements, experienced significant airside congestion.

Passengers Advised to Check Flight Status

With visibility improving, flight operations are slowly stabilizing. However, passengers traveling through Delhi are advised to check with their respective airlines for real-time flight updates.