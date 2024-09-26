Delhi Airport to Launch Air Train for Easier Terminal Transfers: All You Need to Know

Travelers at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) can soon look forward to a faster and more convenient way to move between terminals. The airport, operated by Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), is set to introduce an Air Train service, making air travel smoother for passengers. Currently, passengers rely on buses or cars to commute between Terminals 1, 2, and 3, which often results in delays.

What is the Air Train and When Will It Start?

The Air Train, officially referred to as an Automated People Mover (APM) system, is an automated train designed to transport passengers seamlessly between terminals. The system will cover a distance of approximately 7.7 kilometers, connecting Terminal 1 with Terminals 2 and 3. It will also make stops at Aerocity and Cargo City, further enhancing connectivity within the airport complex.

While an official launch date has not yet been confirmed, it is expected that the Air Train project will be completed by 2027.

Key Benefits for Passengers

Timesaving: The Air Train will significantly reduce the time it takes to travel between terminals, offering a much quicker alternative to the current bus or car options. Convenience and Comfort: Passengers can easily board the train with their luggage, and the trains will offer ample seating space for a comfortable journey. Eco-Friendly: The introduction of the Air Train will help reduce vehicular pollution at the airport, contributing to a greener environment. Potential Free Service: Although fares have not been confirmed, there is a possibility that the Air Train will be free for passengers.

Once operational, the Air Train will not only enhance passenger convenience but also improve the overall airport experience, including better ASQ (Airport Service Quality) scores and a lower carbon footprint.