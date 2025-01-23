Delhi HC issues notice on plea alleging manipulation in DUSU Executive Committee polls

The Delhi High Court has agreed to examine a plea filed by Mustafa Ali, a second-year student from the South Campus’ Department of Finance and Business Economics, which alleges manipulation in the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) Executive Committee elections.

The court issued a notice to the Delhi University, its Chief Election Officer, the Election Officer for the DUSU Executive Committee, and other concerned respondents.

Mustafa Ali, an elected Central Councillor from South Delhi Campus, claims that a “manipulated, illegal, and arbitrary” voter list was created to favor certain candidates in the 2024-2025 DUSU Executive Committee elections.

His petition highlights that no elections were held by the Department of Buddhist for the President and Central Councillor posts, leaving these positions vacant.

The petition further alleges that the Department of Buddhist, which had previously denied membership with DUSU, was wrongfully nominating members for the DUSU Central Council, thus affecting the Executive Committee elections.

The petition raises concerns over the late addition of two students to the voter list—just hours before the elections. According to Ali, the Delhi University and the Department of Buddhist were clearly manipulating the election process to influence the results.

On December 21, 2024, the University published an initial voter list with 146 voters. However, just two days before the election, on December 26, 2024, a new voter list was released containing 148 voters, including the President and Central Councillor from the Department of Buddhist.

Despite raising multiple grievances before and after the voting date, Mustafa Ali claims that the authorities have failed to take action. The petition emphasizes that after the DUSU polls, the University is required to conduct elections for the Executive Committee, with all members of the DUSU Central Council eligible to vote and contest in the elections.

This legal challenge puts the spotlight on alleged electoral malpractice in one of India’s most prominent student unions. The Delhi High Court will now review the case to determine the validity of the claims and any potential impacts on the upcoming DUSU elections.