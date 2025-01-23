Haryana CM Reveals Full Planning for Lado Lakshmi Yojana – What’s Next for Women’s Financial Security?

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced that the state government has made full preparations to implement the Lado Lakshmi Yojana, a key promise from the BJP’s election manifesto. The scheme, which pledges Rs 2,100 as monthly financial assistance to all women, will be a crucial welfare initiative once it is rolled out.

BJP’s Commitment to Lado Lakshmi Yojana

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a Cabinet meeting, CM Saini emphasized the BJP government’s dedication to fulfilling its commitments. “It has been three months since the current government assumed power, and we have completed all the necessary planning to implement the Lado Lakshmi Yojana,” he stated.

The scheme was promised by the BJP ahead of the October 2024 Haryana elections and is one of the key factors behind their return to power for a third consecutive term. The government is now focused on making the required budgetary provisions for the initiative during the upcoming Budget Session.

BJP’s Track Record of Delivering Promises

Saini reassured the public, saying, “The BJP always fulfills the promises it makes. Just like we did earlier, we will ensure that this scheme is implemented efficiently.”

The announcement comes as a sign of the government’s commitment to women’s empowerment and financial support, aiming to bring significant welfare benefits to women across the state.

What is Lado Lakshmi Yojana?

Under the Lado Lakshmi Yojana, women in Haryana will receive monthly financial assistance of Rs 2,100. This initiative is designed to provide economic security and empower women, especially in rural areas, by directly transferring funds into their accounts.

The people of Haryana are eagerly awaiting the formal announcement and the subsequent rollout of the scheme, which is expected to be a game-changer for women’s financial independence in the state.