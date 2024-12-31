Delhi Police Implement Enhanced Security Measures Ahead of New Year Celebrations

New Delhi: As Delhi prepares to welcome the New Year, the Delhi Police have rolled out comprehensive security arrangements to ensure public safety, smooth celebrations, and efficient crowd management.



With thousands expected to gather at popular spots, the measures aim to prevent any untoward incidents.

Strategic Deployment Across the City

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), Ankit Chauhan, outlined the extensive security plans:

Patrolling and Checkpoints: Security checkpoints equipped with breath analyzers have been set up at 21 strategic locations to regulate vehicular movement and deter drunk driving.

Quick Reaction Teams (QRTs): Deployed at 15 critical points for rapid response to emergencies.

Deployed at 15 critical points for rapid response to emergencies. PCR Vans: A fleet of 38 PCR vans stationed across key areas to ensure mobility and swift action.

Over 10,000 officers, supported by paramilitary forces at city borders, will be on duty. Specialized vehicles with CCTV cameras and surveillance tools have been deployed to enhance monitoring.

Focus on Key Celebration Venues

Security has been heightened at 31 major venues, including Connaught Place, Hauz Khas, and India Gate. Additional vigilance is in place at:

15 malls, motels, and cinema halls

Bus stops and critical road routes

Eight prominent hotels

Personnel on 40 motorcycles will patrol these areas to ensure quick response times. Traffic management measures aim to prevent reckless driving and motorcycle stunts.

Traffic Regulations and Penalties

Special attention has been given to traffic control. The Delhi Traffic Police, supported by 2,500 personnel, have issued the following guidelines:

Vehicles without valid permits will be restricted from entering Connaught Place Inner Circle.

Parking is limited to designated areas like Gole Dak Khana, Patel Chowk, and Mandi House, with penalties for unauthorized parking.

Around 250 teams will monitor drunken driving, with severe penalties for offenders.

Metro and Commuter Advisory

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced restrictions at the Rajiv Chowk Metro Station. Exit will not be allowed after 9 p.m., though entry will remain open until the last train. Commuters are advised to plan accordingly.

Alternative routes to New Delhi Railway Station have been suggested, including Ram Manohar Lohia Park Street, Mandir Marg, and Rani Jhansi Road. Travelers are encouraged to use the metro to avoid traffic congestion.

Special Security Teams and Resources

Under the supervision of senior officers, the New Delhi district has been divided into two zones:

Zone 1: Parliament Street and Connaught Place.

Zone 2: Chanakya Puri, Barakhamba Road, and Tughlak Road.

Resources include:

648 police personnel

100 Home Guard jawans

11 CAPF companies

40 motorcycle patrol teams

Equal number of foot patrol teams

Post 8 p.m., strict traffic control measures will be implemented, particularly around Connaught Place, lasting well past midnight.

Monitoring and Surveillance

Security has been reinforced with 70 pickets fortified with barricades and breath analyzers. Enhanced surveillance is in place at bus stands, railway stations, and hotels. Special vehicles equipped with advanced tools will assist in monitoring high-traffic areas.

Collaborative Efforts for Public Safety

Delhi Police have emphasized zero tolerance for law violations. DCP Chauhan stated that additional officers, including seven Assistant Commissioners of Police and 40 inspectors, will support the operations. Female officers are also part of the deployment to ensure inclusive safety measures.

Advisory for Public Celebrations

The Delhi Police have urged citizens to:

Avoid Bhairon Road/Mathura Road between Hazrat Nizamuddin and Pragati Maidan to prevent traffic jams.

Use public transport, especially the metro, for convenience and safety.

Comply with parking regulations and cooperate with security personnel at checkpoints.

Ensuring a Safe New Year Celebration

The comprehensive measures reflect Delhi Police’s commitment to ensuring a safe and joyful New Year celebration. With a robust security framework in place, residents and visitors can look forward to welcoming 2025 with confidence and peace of mind.