Delhi Police seize 1,323 kg of illegal firecrackers, arrests 3

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Sunday said that it has busted a huge cache of 1323 Kgs of illegal firecrackers in the national capital and arrested three individuals involved in supplying these banned firecrackers across the Delhi-NCR region.

“1323 kg of banned firecrackers was seized from two go downs. The owner of both go downs and a driver who used to supply the illicit firecrackers in Delhi and NCR have been arrested,” Delhi Police said in a statement.

Based on information provided by Head Constable Vikesh and Head Constable Kapil Dev regarding an illegal firecracker trade racket in Village Baprola, Outer Delhi, a dedicated team was formed.

“The team, headed by Inspector Pukhraj Singh and consisting of Woman Sub-Inspector Khushboo, Sub-Inspector Sitaram, Head Constable Vikesh, Head Constable Kapil, Head Constable Narender, Head Constable Mukesh, and Head Constable Sachin, worked under the overall supervision of Assistant Commissioner of Police Vivek Tyagi to bust the supply chain of illegal firecrackers in Delhi,” the statement added.

A raid was conducted at the godown in Village Baprola, where a large quantity of illegal firecrackers was recovered, leading to the arrest of the accused Manoj Kumar and the driver, Sanjay Atri.

During the driver’s interrogation, it was revealed that he also supplied banned firecrackers in the Prem Nagar area of Kirari.

Acting on this information, a raid was conducted at another godown located on Main Majri Road, Roop Vihar, Mubarakpur Dabas, Kirari, Delhi, the Police said.

A large cache of illegal firecrackers was recovered from there as well. During the investigation, the godown owner, Mr. Vipin Kumar, was also arrested, the Police added.