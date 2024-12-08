Delhi records second-lowest daytime temperature of winter so far at 23.7 deg C

North India

Fouzia Farhana8 December 2024 - 19:57
New Delhi: Delhi recorded its second-lowest daytime temperature of the winter season so far on Sunday at 23.7 degrees Celsius, with light rain expected in the evening.

The maximum temperature was recorded at 23.7 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal, compared to 25.4 degrees Celsius on Saturday, according to the weather department.

The lowest maximum temperature of the season so far was recorded on November 18, when it dropped to 23.5 degrees Celsius.

In its latest forecast, the weather department has said very light rainfall or drizzle is likely at isolated places in Delhi (IGI Airport, Vasant Kunj, Hauz Khas, Malviya Nagar, Kalkaji, Mehrauli, Tughlaqabad, Chhattarpur, IGNOU, Aya Nagar and Deramandi) as well as NCR areas (Noida, Gurugram and Manesar) and Farukhnagar (Haryana) in the evening.

Humidity levels fluctuated between 97 per cent and 68 per cent during the day.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast fog for Monday, with the maximum and minimum temperatures expected to hover around 27 degrees Celsius and 8 degrees Celsius respectively.

