Delhi Schools Receive Second Bomb Threat in a Week: Authorities Investigate

New Delhi: In a troubling recurrence, several schools in Delhi have received bomb threats via email, marking the second such incident this week. Among the institutions targeted are Delhi Public School in East of Kailash, Salwan School, Modern School, and Cambridge School. The alarming situation has compelled authorities to dismiss students early and issue warnings to parents to avoid sending their children to school until further notice.

Bomb Threat Details

A copy of the email, accessed by NDTV, indicates that the sender claimed to have planted “several explosives” within the premises of the targeted schools. The email also mentioned a “secret dark web” group allegedly involved in orchestrating these threats.

The chilling message read:

“I am sure that you all do not check your students’ bags frequently when they enter the school premises. The bombs are powerful enough to destroy the buildings and harm people. December 13 and 14, both days can be the day your school will face a bomb blast. On December 14, there is a scheduled parent-teacher meeting in some of the schools mentioned. Indeed it is a good chance and an advantage for the bombs to detonate.”

The email further stated that school authorities should reply to the sender to understand their “demands.”

Immediate Response from Authorities

Upon receiving these threats, the Delhi Police, along with the fire department, bomb detection squads, and dog units, promptly arrived at the schools to conduct thorough inspections. So far, officials have not discovered any suspicious items.

Investigations are underway to trace the sender’s IP address and uncover more details about the purported dark web group.

Recurrence of Bomb Hoaxes

This incident follows a similar bomb threat on December 9, when over 40 schools in Delhi received an email claiming multiple “small” bombs had been planted in their buildings. The email demanded $30,000 to defuse the bombs and contained threatening language:

“It will not cause very much damage to the building, but many people will be injured when the bombs detonate. You all deserve to suffer and lose limbs.”

Police investigations later revealed the December 9 threats to be a hoax, but the recurrence of such incidents has heightened concerns among parents and school administrations.

Preventative Measures and Parental Guidance

In light of these threats, schools have issued advisories to parents, urging them to remain cautious and vigilant. Many institutions have also ramped up security measures, including bag checks and enhanced surveillance within school premises.

Parents are encouraged to:

Stay in touch with school authorities for updates.

Discuss safety protocols with their children.

Avoid spreading unverified information on social media to prevent panic.

The Role of Cybersecurity in Addressing Threats

The incidents underscore the importance of robust cybersecurity measures in tracking and preventing such hoaxes. Investigating agencies are focusing on:

Identifying the source of the email.

Analyzing digital footprints linked to the sender.

Enhancing online threat detection systems.

Psychological Impact on Students and Staff

While authorities are treating these threats seriously, the psychological toll on students, teachers, and parents cannot be overlooked. Experts recommend:

Providing counseling services in schools to address anxiety and fear.

Conducting regular safety drills to ensure preparedness.

Educating students about reporting suspicious activity responsibly.

Moving Forward

The Delhi Police are leaving no stone unturned in addressing these threats and ensuring the safety of schools across the city. However, the recurrence of such incidents raises broader questions about security and the potential misuse of digital platforms for spreading fear.

As investigations continue, parents, educators, and authorities must work together to create a safe and secure environment for children. With heightened vigilance and advanced cybersecurity measures, Delhi’s schools aim to prevent future threats and maintain normalcy.