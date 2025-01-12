Sports

Delhi Team Shines as Champions at the 68th National School Games Yogasana U-14 Girls Championship 2025

The overall championship title was awarded to the Delhi Team, which delivered consistent performances across all rounds.

Syed Mubashir12 January 2025 - 16:51
Delhi Team Shines as Champions at the 68th National School Games Yogasana U-14 Girls Championship 2025
Delhi Team Shines as Champions at the 68th National School Games Yogasana U-14 Girls Championship 2025

The 68th National School Games Yogasana U-14 Girls Championship, organized by the School Games Federation of India (SGFI), concluded successfully at St. Joseph’s School, Habsiguda, from 9th to 11th January 2025.

In the final round of the championship:

  • Delhi Team secured the 1st rank with a total of 1269 points, led by standout performances from Sonakshi (322 points), Siddhi Singh (321 points), and Shanvi (313 points).
  • West Bengal Team claimed the 2nd rank with 1244 points, spearheaded by Aranya Hutait (339 points) and Swastika Pal (305 points).
  • Maharashtra Team finished 3rd with 1227 points, highlighted by Niral Wadekar’s exceptional performance (324 points).

The overall championship title was awarded to the Delhi Team, which delivered consistent performances across all rounds.

The closing ceremony witnessed Mrs. U. A. Sundari, President of ASISC and Regional Secretary & Treasurer of ASISC A.P. & Telangana Region, alongside Mrs. Teresa, Principal of St. Joseph’s School, Habsiguda, honoring the winners. The Delhi Team received the championship trophy amidst applause and celebrations.

The event was a testament to the talent and dedication of young Yogasana athletes across the nation.

Tags
Syed Mubashir12 January 2025 - 16:51

Related Articles

Bumrah's Fitness Woes: Can He Handle the Pressure of Leading India in Test Cricket?

Bumrah’s Fitness Woes: Can He Handle the Pressure of Leading India in Test Cricket?

12 January 2025 - 17:39
Hyderabad Hosts 68th Telangana State SGF Gymnastics Selection Trials 2025

Hyderabad Hosts 68th Telangana State SGF Gymnastics Selection Trials 2025

12 January 2025 - 17:22
Shakib Al Hasan Fails Again in Bowling Action Test: What’s Next for the Star All-Rounder?

Shakib Al Hasan Fails Again in Bowling Action Test: What’s Next for the Star All-Rounder?

12 January 2025 - 15:55
Indian Cricket Team Squad Announced: Mohammad Shami Makes Comeback After 14 Months

Indian Cricket Team Squad Announced: Mohammad Shami Makes Comeback After 14 Months

11 January 2025 - 20:48
Back to top button