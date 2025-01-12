Delhi Team Shines as Champions at the 68th National School Games Yogasana U-14 Girls Championship 2025

The 68th National School Games Yogasana U-14 Girls Championship, organized by the School Games Federation of India (SGFI), concluded successfully at St. Joseph’s School, Habsiguda, from 9th to 11th January 2025.

In the final round of the championship:

Delhi Team secured the 1st rank with a total of 1269 points , led by standout performances from Sonakshi (322 points), Siddhi Singh (321 points), and Shanvi (313 points).

West Bengal Team claimed the 2nd rank with 1244 points , spearheaded by Aranya Hutait (339 points) and Swastika Pal (305 points).

Maharashtra Team finished 3rd with 1227 points, highlighted by Niral Wadekar's exceptional performance (324 points).

The overall championship title was awarded to the Delhi Team, which delivered consistent performances across all rounds.

The closing ceremony witnessed Mrs. U. A. Sundari, President of ASISC and Regional Secretary & Treasurer of ASISC A.P. & Telangana Region, alongside Mrs. Teresa, Principal of St. Joseph’s School, Habsiguda, honoring the winners. The Delhi Team received the championship trophy amidst applause and celebrations.

The event was a testament to the talent and dedication of young Yogasana athletes across the nation.