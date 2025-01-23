New Delhi: Delhi residents experienced light rain on Thursday morning, coupled with ‘poor’ air quality, as per data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 262 at 6 a.m., raising health concerns across the city. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted additional light rain throughout the day, with temperatures expected to range between 12°C (minimum) and 22°C (maximum).

Fog and Flight Disruptions

The combination of low temperatures and precipitation resulted in foggy conditions that disrupted visibility in the early hours.

The dense fog at the Indira Gandhi International Airport led to delays in several flights, causing inconvenience to passengers. Road commuters also faced challenges due to reduced visibility.

AQI Levels in Delhi: Key Areas Affected

Despite the rain, AQI levels remained alarming in various parts of the city. According to CPCB, the following areas recorded concerning AQI levels:

Anand Vihar: 320 (Very Poor)

320 (Very Poor) Jahangirpuri: 317 (Very Poor)

317 (Very Poor) Vivek Vihar: 305 (Very Poor)

305 (Very Poor) Wazirpur: 289 (Poor)

289 (Poor) Okhla Phase-2: 269 (Poor)

269 (Poor) Rohini: 298 (Poor)

298 (Poor) Ashok Vihar: 291 (Poor)

291 (Poor) Patparganj: 287 (Poor)

287 (Poor) Pusa: 268 (Poor)

268 (Poor) ITO: 263 (Poor)

263 (Poor) Najafgarh: 234 (Poor)

234 (Poor) R.K. Puram: 249 (Poor)

249 (Poor) Shadipur: 203 (Poor)

Anand Vihar and Jahangirpuri reported the worst air quality, falling into the ‘very poor’ category, while most other areas recorded AQI levels in the ‘poor’ range. Residents in these areas are advised to avoid outdoor activities and take precautions, especially those with respiratory or cardiovascular conditions.

Impact of Rain on Air Quality

Experts suggest that light rain can provide temporary relief from pollution by settling dust particles in the air. However, the improvement in air quality is expected to be short-lived unless followed by sustained precipitation or stronger winds to disperse pollutants effectively.

“While the rain has helped bring down the particulate matter levels slightly, the improvement is not significant enough to bring AQI levels to the ‘good’ category,” an environmental scientist noted.

The IMD has echoed similar concerns, emphasizing the need for more consistent rainfall to combat Delhi’s chronic pollution problems.

GRAP Restrictions Relaxed

Earlier this week, the Centre’s air quality panel, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), lifted Stage 3 restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi and nearby regions. The decision came after a marginal improvement in air quality levels.

The CAQM’s sub-committee reviewed the region’s air quality and weather forecasts from IMD and IITM before rolling back GRAP Stage 4 restrictions the previous day.

These relaxations mean construction activities and industrial operations can resume in the NCR, but authorities continue to monitor the situation closely to prevent any drastic dips in air quality.

Precautionary Measures for Residents

Given the ongoing pollution concerns, residents are advised to take the following precautions:

Limit Outdoor Activities: Avoid strenuous outdoor exercises, especially during peak pollution hours. Use Masks: Wear N95 masks to reduce exposure to harmful pollutants. Indoor Air Quality: Use air purifiers indoors to maintain a cleaner environment. Stay Informed: Regularly check AQI levels and weather updates to plan your day accordingly. Seek Medical Attention: Consult a doctor if you experience respiratory discomfort or other symptoms related to pollution.

Delhi Weather Outlook

The IMD predicts more light rain throughout the day, with a possibility of scattered showers over the next 24 hours.

While this may slightly improve visibility and air quality temporarily, long-term solutions are needed to address Delhi’s persistent air pollution crisis.

Residents are encouraged to stay updated on AQI levels and follow advisories issued by health and environmental authorities to minimize health risks.

The government continues to focus on implementing sustainable measures to tackle the pollution problem in the capital city.