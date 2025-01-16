Dense Fog and Rain Disrupt Delhi-NCR; 29 Trains Delayed

New Delhi: The Delhi-NCR region woke up to dense fog and light rain on Thursday, causing significant disruptions to transportation systems.

The adverse weather conditions have delayed 29 trains and affected several flights. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert, warning of dense fog and intermittent light rain throughout the day.

Weather Conditions and Temperature

The ongoing weather pattern has intensified the cold wave in the region. The IMD reported minimum temperatures hovering around 10 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature is unlikely to exceed 17 degrees Celsius. Dense fog is expected to persist into Friday morning, contributing to visibility challenges for commuters.

Residents in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, and surrounding areas should brace for poor visibility conditions during the morning, evening, and night hours. Light rain showers predicted on Thursday are likely to exacerbate the ongoing cold and impact daily activities further.

Transportation Disruptions

The combination of fog and rain has caused widespread travel delays. 29 trains have been reported delayed as visibility on rail tracks decreased significantly. Air travel has also been affected, with several flights facing delays or rescheduling. Commuters are advised to check for updates before traveling and plan accordingly.

Hybrid Mode of Education

With schools in Delhi reopening on Thursday, the severe weather has prompted authorities to implement a hybrid learning model. While classes resume, the administration has provided an option for students to attend online sessions to ensure their safety amidst challenging weather conditions.

Air Quality Concerns and GRAP Implementation

In addition to the weather challenges, Delhi is grappling with deteriorating air quality. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has invoked Stage-III (“Severe”) and Stage-IV (“Severe”) measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) to combat pollution.

These measures, now in effect across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), include:

A ban on all construction activities.

Prohibition of non-essential diesel trucks from entering Delhi.

A ban on Delhi-registered BS-IV and older diesel-run heavy goods vehicles, except for essential services.

Mandatory shift of school classes (except grades 10 and 12) to hybrid mode.

These restrictions were reinstated after air quality significantly worsened due to the cold wave and fog. On January 12, Stage-3 restrictions were revoked following an improvement in the Air Quality Index (AQI) due to earlier rainfall.

Related Article | Dense Fog Disrupts Delhi-NCR: Transportation Delays and Weather Updates

Cold Wave and Health Precautions

As the severe cold and pollution continue to affect daily life, authorities have urged residents to take necessary precautions: