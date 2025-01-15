Dense Fog Disrupts Delhi-NCR: Transportation Delays and Weather Updates

New Delhi: The national capital and its surrounding regions woke up to a thick blanket of dense fog on Wednesday morning, causing visibility levels to drop to near zero in many areas.

The ongoing cold wave gripping northern India has intensified, significantly impacting daily life and transportation across Delhi-NCR.

Visibility Hits Zero in Several Areas

The dense fog brought the city to a standstill, particularly affecting rail and flight operations. At 5:30 a.m., Delhi recorded a temperature of 10°C, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting the minimum temperature would further dip to 9°C. The maximum temperature for the day was forecast to hover around 19°C.

IMD officials also issued a warning of a generally overcast sky, with light rain or drizzle expected in the evening or night. Residents were advised to brace for more foggy conditions during the evening and night hours.

Impact on Transportation

Flight Operations

Dense fog significantly disrupted air travel in the region. Delhi Airport officials cautioned passengers to stay updated about their flight statuses. While landings and take-offs at the airport continued, flights not equipped with CAT III (Category III Instrument Landing System) faced delays and potential disruptions.

“Passengers are advised to contact their respective airlines for real-time updates on flight schedules. We regret any inconvenience caused due to weather conditions,” said a spokesperson for the Delhi Airport.

Train Services

The Indian Railways reported major delays, with at least 26 trains running behind schedule due to the thick fog. Trains heading to Delhi and other northern regions faced significant disruptions, leaving passengers stranded and frustrated. Authorities recommended checking train schedules and planning journeys accordingly.

Weather Forecast and Precautions

The IMD’s forecast highlighted a grim outlook for the day, predicting:

Dense fog in the morning: Visibility reduced to near-zero in various parts of Delhi-NCR.

Visibility reduced to near-zero in various parts of Delhi-NCR. Overcast skies: Persistent cloud cover expected throughout the day.

Persistent cloud cover expected throughout the day. Light rain or drizzle: Likely to occur later in the evening or night, potentially exacerbating the cold wave.

Delhi’s morning temperature was recorded at 9°C, with conditions remaining chilly and damp. The ongoing cold wave, coupled with dense fog, has made daily commuting and travel increasingly challenging. Residents are advised to:

Use fog lights while driving to ensure safety.

Avoid unnecessary travel during low-visibility hours.

Dress warmly to prevent health issues related to the cold wave.

Recurring Winter Challenges

Dense fog and cold waves have become recurring phenomena during northern India’s winters. These weather conditions not only disrupt transportation but also pose health risks, particularly for the elderly, children, and those with pre-existing respiratory conditions. Experts recommend: