Delhi’s Air Quality Improves to ‘Poor’ Category Amid Cold Wave and Dense Fog

New Delhi: After weeks of battling air quality in the “very poor” category, Delhi recorded an improvement on Monday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 282, placing it in the “poor” category, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Despite this progress, the city remains gripped by a severe cold wave, accompanied by dense fog that continues to disrupt visibility and daily activities.

Air Quality: A Step Forward

The recent improvement in air quality can be attributed to rainfall triggered by a western disturbance impacting northwest India. These rains played a significant role in clearing particulate matter, providing temporary relief from hazardous pollution levels.

On January 12, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) announced the lifting of Stage III restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) for Delhi-NCR. Key updates include:

Resumption of private construction and demolition activities.

Reinstatement of regular offline classes for students up to Class 5.

Removal of restrictions on BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers.

and four-wheelers. Permission for non-essential BS-IV diesel-operated medium goods vehicles (MGVs) to operate.

However, Stage I and II restrictions remain in place to sustain improvements in air quality. These include measures such as water sprinkling on roads, bans on open garbage burning, and restrictions on industrial emissions.

Dense Fog and Weather Conditions

While air quality has shown signs of improvement, Delhi continues to face adverse weather conditions. Dense fog persists, reducing visibility during morning and night hours, and causing potential disruptions to transportation and daily activities.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for dense fog, urging residents to exercise caution, particularly during travel. The IMD’s forecast for Monday predicts:

Maximum temperature : 19°C.

: 19°C. Minimum temperature : 7°C.

: 7°C. A mainly clear sky with shallow fog or smog expected in the evening and night hours.

As the western disturbance weakens, cold northwesterly winds are expected to return from January 14, further intensifying the chill across Delhi and its neighboring areas.

Persistent Cold Wave Conditions

The cold wave gripping Delhi has led to chilly mornings with biting winds. The IMD forecasts a further drop in temperatures in the coming days, with a likely increase in discomfort for residents.

Tips for residents during the cold wave : Dress in multiple layers to retain body heat. Avoid early morning or late-night travel unless necessary. Use humidifiers indoors to combat dryness caused by the cold.

:

Impact of GRAP Stage III Lifting

The removal of Stage III restrictions under GRAP has brought relief to multiple sectors:

Construction Activities: Private construction and demolition projects have resumed, supporting economic activities in the region. School Operations: Offline classes for students up to Class 5 are now permitted, ensuring continuity in education. Transportation: Restrictions on BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel vehicles have been lifted, easing commuting challenges for residents and businesses.

These changes aim to balance pollution control with economic and social considerations, as authorities work to maintain improved air quality.

Tips for Residents

Delhi’s fluctuating weather and persistent pollution require residents to take precautions: