Rain in Delhi-NCR Brings Relief, AQI Improves to ‘Poor’

New Delhi: Delhi and its neighboring cities experienced light rainfall on Saturday evening, which brought a much-needed improvement in air quality.

The Air Quality Index (AQI), which had lingered in the ‘severe’ to ‘very poor’ range over the past few days, shifted to the ‘poor’ category by Sunday morning.

This change also offered temporary relief from the dense fog that had gripped the National Capital Region (NCR) recently.

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 7.7 degrees Celsius on Saturday, with the maximum temperature settling at 17 degrees Celsius—three degrees below the season’s average, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The thick fog on Saturday caused disruptions, delaying at least 45 trains, though flight operations at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) remained largely unaffected.

Meanwhile, cold wave conditions persist across North India, including Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir, where temperatures have dropped below the freezing point. The IMD has predicted a generally cloudy sky with chances of light rain for Delhi on Sunday.

Rainfall in Delhi-NCR

Light rain swept through Delhi and its neighboring areas, including Ghaziabad and Noida, on Saturday evening. This precipitation contributed to the improved AQI, which had reached 285 by 5 a.m. on Sunday, according to the Centre’s Sameer app. For reference, an AQI between 201 and 300 is considered ‘poor,’ while anything above 300 falls into the ‘very poor’ or ‘severe’ categories.

Air Quality Trends

The improvement in air quality follows a stretch of severe pollution levels. On January 8, Delhi recorded an AQI of 297, which escalated to 357 by 4 p.m. on January 9 due to calm winds and foggy conditions. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has implemented stringent anti-pollution measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

GRAP Measures in Effect

Currently, GRAP Stages I, II, and III are in force in Delhi-NCR. In compliance with a Supreme Court directive, CAQM invoked additional measures under Stage III of GRAP on January 9. The sub-committee stated:

“The AQI of Delhi, which was recorded at 297 on January 8, showed a sharp increasing trend. To address this, actions under Stage III of GRAP have been invoked, alongside Stages I and II already in place.”

The panel urged all agencies to intensify their efforts to prevent further deterioration of air quality. It assured that the situation is being closely monitored and that further decisions will be taken as per forecasts by the IMD and IITM.

Cold Wave and Snowfall in North India

Himachal Pradesh continues to reel under cold wave conditions. The state’s meteorological department has forecast moderate rainfall in low-lying areas and snowfall in isolated regions of the middle and high hills, including Shimla and Manali, through the weekend. A fresh Western Disturbance is expected to impact Northwest India from January 14, with light rain and snowfall anticipated in isolated areas on January 14 and 15.

