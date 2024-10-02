Demolition Drive in Aminpur: Telangana High Court Issues Notice to HYDRA and District Collector

Hyderabad: Justice K. Lakshman of the Telangana High Court has issued notices to revenue officials and police regarding the demolition drive conducted on September 22 in Aminpur.

The court’s notice includes the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Emergency Protection Agency (HYDERA) Commissioner A.V. Ranganath, Sangareddy Collector Veluri Krantheil, Aminpur Tehsildar Radha, Patancheru DSP Ravinder Reddy, HYDRA DSP Srinivas, HYDRA SI Mohan, District Fire Officer Papa Reddy Rao, and others.

The complainant stated that the Aminpur Tehsildar issued verbal orders on September 21 at 6 PM, and officials carried out the demolition on September 22 (Sunday) at 7 AM without following legal procedures and contrary to the High Court’s stay order. The land in question is located in Survey Number 6 in Patelguda village, Aminpur Mandal of Sangareddy district.

The court will hear this petition on October 15. Revenue officials had previously demolished marked structures in areas including Shankar Nagar, Vinayaka Vihari, Rasulpur, Musa Nagar, and other localities under the Musa Nadi Development Project (MRDP).

Sources indicate that Hyderabad District Collector Anudeep Darshiti has assigned three teams to support Nagar, Sheikhpet, and Meridapalli Maro, which identified a total of 151 residential houses in the riverbed area, marking the walls of these houses with red “RBX” signs.

One source reported that officials have referred a total of 174 families in Malkpet and Nanampalli Mandals for double house certificates. A resident from Chaderghat noted that the government had provided a 2BHK house for his 17-member family, prompting them to rent a house in Chaderghat.