Telangana

Demolition Drives in Adilabad: Residents Protest Against Evictions

In a controversial move, authorities have initiated demolition activities resembling those seen in Hyderabad, targeting areas near Khanapur Lake.

Fouzia Farhana27 September 2024 - 17:12
188 1 minute read
Adilabad: In a controversial move, authorities have initiated demolition activities resembling those seen in Hyderabad, targeting areas near Khanapur Lake.

Revenue and irrigation officials were seen conducting surveys and marking properties for demolition, leading to widespread anger among affected residents.

The affected individuals have expressed their frustration, claiming that the demolitions threaten their homes and livelihoods. Community members gathered to voice their concerns, demanding justice and adequate compensation.

The situation has raised significant tensions as residents seek clarity on the government’s plans and the criteria for the demolitions.

