Demolition Operations Continue Late into the Night in Patelguda and Kishtareddypet

Demolition operations in Patelguda and Kishtareddypet extended late into the night as authorities brought down multiple unauthorized buildings.

Fouzia Farhana
Hyderabad: Demolition operations in Patelguda and Kishtareddypet extended late into the night as authorities brought down multiple unauthorized buildings.

A five-story apartment complex under construction and a six-story building were razed to the ground by Hydra machines.

Using four large excavators, over 20 illegal structures were demolished in Patelguda alone. The crackdown on illegal constructions continues as part of efforts to ensure compliance with building regulations in the area.

