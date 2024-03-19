Crime

Dental student dies after boulder falls from lorry on his two-wheeler

Mohammed Yousuf
1 minute read
Thiruvananthapuram: A final year BDS student at a private dental college died after a boulder fell from a lorry and hit his two-wheeler, here on Tuesday.

Anthu B. Ajikumar was en route his college when a big boulder fell on his two-wheeler from a lorry near his home in the city suburbs.

Though Ajikumar was wearing a helmet, it couldn’t save him from the impact of the boulder hitting the two-wheeler. He was rushed to a nearby hospital which referred him to a private clinic where he died.

The angry locals took to the streets in protest against the incident.

Source
IANS
Mohammed Yousuf
1 minute read
