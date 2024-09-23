EntertainmentHyderabad

‘Devara’ Pre-Release Event Cancelled After Chaos at Novotel

The pre-release event of Jr. NTR's much-anticipated film Devara was abruptly cancelled after chaos erupted at the Novotel hotel.

Fouzia Farhana
1 minute read
Hyderabad: The pre-release event of Jr. NTR’s much-anticipated film Devara was abruptly cancelled after chaos erupted at the Novotel hotel.

Fans of Jr. NTR, frustrated by the event’s cancellation, allegedly damaged glass windows and furniture at the venue.

Tensions escalated when fans clashed with the police, resulting in a chaotic situation. In an attempt to control the crowd, the police had to resort to a lathi charge.

The incident has raised concerns about crowd management at such high-profile events.

