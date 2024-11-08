Dhanush Teams Up with Director Rajkumar Periasamy for New Film “D55”

Tamil superstar Dhanush has officially announced his next major collaboration with director Rajkumar Periasamy, known for his recent hit Amaran, which stars Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi.

The new project, tentatively titled D55, will be produced by Anbuchezhiyan and Sushmita Anbu of Gopuram Films, the company behind popular movies like Thanga Magan and Aandavan Kattalai.

Also Read: Afghan police destroy 21 drug processing labs, arrest 20 drug smugglers



Rajkumar Periasamy shared his excitement for working with Dhanush on social media platform X, describing the collaboration as a “dream come true” and calling the actor a “powerhouse of talent.” In his post, he expressed gratitude for the opportunity, noting that he feels “optimistic” about the upcoming film and the support he’s received from Gopuram Films.

Amaran, Periasamy’s recent box office success, has been making waves with impressive earnings of Rs 114.5 crore in India within its first week of release. Meanwhile, Dhanush has also been on a winning streak, with recent successes like Raayan.

The actor is working on multiple projects, including his next release, Kubera, alongside Nagarjuna and Rashmika Mandanna. His third directorial venture, Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam, is set to hit theaters on December 21, 2024.

Fans are eagerly awaiting more details on D55, as the collaboration between Dhanush and Rajkumar Periasamy has already generated significant buzz in the Tamil film industry.