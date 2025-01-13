Telangana: Did CM Revanth Reddy Issue Dummy Cheques to Farmers? Allegations Arise Over Crop Loan Waivers

Allegations emerge in Telangana as former minister Harish Rao questions whether CM Revanth Reddy issued dummy cheques to farmers for crop loan waivers. Find out more about the controversy surrounding the crop loan promises.

Sangareddy: Former minister and Siddipet BRS party MLA Harish Rao has raised strong allegations against Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, accusing him of making false promises to farmers during the last assembly elections. He questioned whether the CM had also issued “dummy cheques” to the people of the State.

Farmers Still Await Loan Waiver

Speaking to the media at Sangareddy district headquarters on Monday, Harish Rao criticized the Congress government, claiming it was deceiving farmers at every step. He remarked that the Congress party, which calls itself a “farmer’s government,” was failing to deliver on its promises.

“Dummy Cheque” Controversy

Rao pointed to a recent incident in Palamur district where the Chief Minister had announced a crop loan waiver of Rs 2,750 crore. A cheque for the same amount was issued, but according to Rao, the money had not been credited to farmers’ bank accounts. He said, “Even today, farmers in Sangareddy haven’t received any funds. I spoke to farmers in Medak, Siddipet, and Sangareddy, and none of them received a single rupee. Is the cheque given by the CM a dummy cheque?”

Also Read: Telangana Government to Auction 1,400 Plots, 700 Unfinished Houses and Unsold Flats, Check Here Full Details

Demand for Action

Rao demanded clarity on the issue, urging CM Revanth Reddy to take immediate action if any authorities had made an error in the process. He further accused the government of limiting the loan waiver benefits to only a few farmers. Rao emphasized that farmers who had cleared loans up to ₹2 lakh were still waiting for their waiver to be processed.

Call for Accountability

The allegations have raised questions regarding the government’s commitment to its promises, particularly in regard to the financial relief for farmers in Telangana.