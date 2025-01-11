Diljit Dosanjh Shares Powerful First Look from ‘Punjab ’95’

A Glimpse of Pain and Resilience

Mumbai: Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh, who is currently winning hearts with his Dil-Luminati tour, has unveiled the first look of his much-awaited movie Punjab ’95.

On Saturday, Diljit shared a series of images on Instagram, offering a sneak peek into his character from the film. He captioned the post, “I Challenge the Darkness. Punjab 95.”

In the first image, Diljit is seen sitting on the floor, donning a simple kurta and turban. His bloodied and bruised face powerfully conveys a raw sense of pain and resilience.

Based on Jaswant Singh Khalra’s Life

Punjab ’95 is a biographical film based on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra. Khalra, a bank director in Amritsar during Punjab’s militancy period, is remembered for his relentless pursuit of justice during a turbulent era.

Following Operation Blue Star, the assassination of Indira Gandhi, and the 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots, police powers expanded significantly, leading to widespread accusations of staged encounters and the burning of bodies to cover up alleged killings. Khalra’s investigation into these events brought to light critical evidence and testimony.

Another photo from the film shows a softer side of Khalra’s life, depicting Diljit with two children, offering a heartfelt glimpse into the activist’s personal journey.

Film Certification Challenges

The film faced significant hurdles, with the Central Board of Film Certification proposing 120 cuts due to its sensitive subject matter. However, thanks to Diljit Dosanjh’s meteoric rise to global fame, the film now appears poised for release.

Diljit’s Meeting with PM Modi

Amid his packed schedule, Diljit recently met with India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, further adding to the buzz surrounding his projects.