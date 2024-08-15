Director of Naseeb Cargo Movers Hoists Tricolor on 78th Independence Day at Aramghar X Road

Hyderabad: The 78th Independence Day was celebrated with enthusiasm at Aramghar X Road, Shivrampally, where Mohammed Akber, Director of Naseeb Cargo Movers, hoisted the national flag. The event was attended by a large gathering of staff members and local residents, who united to honor the occasion with a sense of pride and patriotism.

Addressing the gathering, Mohammed Akber spoke about the importance of remembering the sacrifices made by India’s freedom fighters and how Independence Day is a reminder to contribute towards the nation’s growth. “It is a day to not only reflect on our past struggles but also to renew our commitment to building a stronger, more prosperous India,” he said.

The event also included a short cultural program featuring patriotic songs and speeches by the staff, adding to the celebratory atmosphere. Attendees expressed their gratitude for the opportunity to celebrate this historic day together, reinforcing the spirit of unity and national pride that Independence Day represents.

The ceremony concluded with the distribution of sweets, as the tricolor fluttered high in the sky, symbolizing the freedom and unity of the nation.