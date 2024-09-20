Distinguished Scientist, Dr. Iqtedar Husain Farooqi, Honored for Pioneering Work on Quranic and Prophetic Plants

Bhopal: Dr. Mohammed Iqtedar Husain Farooqi, an eminent scientist renowned for his groundbreaking research in phytochemistry and economic botany, has gained worldwide recognition for his unique contributions to both science and Islamic scholarship.

Dr. Farooqi is best known for his pioneering studies on plants mentioned in the Quran and Hadith, where he has explored their significance from a scientific and medical perspective, adding a new dimension to Islamic literature.

Born in Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh, in 1936, Dr. Farooqi pursued higher education at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) and went on to hold prestigious positions, including Deputy Director of the National Botanical Research Institute (NBRI) in Lucknow. Throughout his career, he authored over 30 books and published more than 125 research papers in leading scientific journals, earning him accolades from both scientific and religious communities worldwide.

Dr. Farooqi’s most notable works include Plants of the Quran, Medicinal Plants in the Traditions of Prophet Muhammad, and Dictionary of Flora and Fauna of the Quran, which have been translated into numerous languages including Arabic, Persian, and Indonesian. His research on Quranic plants has been praised for filling a significant gap in Islamic studies, with international scholars and leaders, such as King Mohammed VI of Morocco, expressing admiration for his work.

In recognition of his scholarly achievements, Dr. Farooqi has received numerous awards, including the Sultan Qaboos Award of Oman and the Sir Syed Award by the Aligarh Muslim University Old Boys Association. His contributions continue to inspire both scientific and religious scholars globally.

Currently residing in Lucknow, Dr. Farooqi remains dedicated to his intellectual pursuits, firmly believing that education is the key to addressing the challenges of the modern world.

