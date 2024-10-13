DJ Claims Life at AmalaPuram Dussehra Celebrations: Youth Dies While Dancing

Amalapuram: Tragedy struck during Dussehra celebrations in Amalapuram as a young man lost his life while dancing to DJ sounds. The deceased has been identified as Pappula Vinay, a resident of Bandarulanka village.

The incident occurred when Vinay collapsed while dancing to the high-energy DJ music, leading to his sudden death. This unfortunate incident has raised concerns about the safety of loud DJ sound systems, which continue to be used during festivities despite growing criticism.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has already banned the use of DJ sound systems in his state, citing the risks they pose. However, in Andhra Pradesh, such systems are still in use, and similar incidents of youth fatalities have been reported. The tragic death of Vinay has once again highlighted the dangers associated with loud DJ music at public events.