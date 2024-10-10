Does an LPG Gas Cylinder Have an Expiry Date? Here’s How to Check It Easily

New Delhi: In many metropolitan areas, kitchens are supplied with gas through piped natural gas (PNG) systems. However, in smaller towns and villages, people still rely on LPG gas cylinders for cooking. Many households keep two cylinders to ensure that when one runs out, the other can be used until the first is refilled.

We usually check the expiry date of items when we buy them, but do you check the expiry date of an LPG cylinder? It’s important to do so because ignoring it could pose a serious safety risk. Here are some key things to keep in mind when buying a cylinder, such as checking its seal, weight, for leaks, and most importantly, its expiry date.

When you purchase an LPG cylinder, its expiry date is stamped on it. This date is written in a combination of letters and numbers, like A-25 or B-23. Each cylinder has a code consisting of an English letter (A, B, C, or D) followed by a number. This code represents the cylinder’s expiry date.

The letters A, B, C, and D correspond to different months of the year:

A represents January to March

B represents April to June

C represents July to September

D represents October to December

The number indicates the year. For example, if a cylinder is marked with B-23, it means it can be used until April to June 2023. Similarly, D-25 indicates that the cylinder is valid until October to December 2025. If the expiry date has passed, you should return the cylinder and notify the gas agency immediately.

How to Detect if the Cylinder is Leaking

When the delivery person brings the cylinder to your home, inspect the seal. If it breaks or appears damaged when lightly pulled, the cylinder could be compromised. Do not accept a cylinder with a weak or missing seal, as even a small gas leak could lead to a major accident.

How to Check the Cylinder’s Weight

Gas agencies provide all delivery personnel with a device to measure the weight of the cylinder. When you receive a new cylinder, make sure it is weighed in front of you. If the delivery person is reluctant to do so, notify the agency’s customer care and request a replacement cylinder. Though this process might seem inconvenient, it is crucial for the safety of you and your family.