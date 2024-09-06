Dolly Chaiwala’s Surprising Demands Leave Kuwaiti Food Blogger in Awe (Watch Video)

Hyderabad: Sunil Patil, famously known as “Dolly Chaiwala,” has garnered international attention after serving tea to Bill Gates.

Since the viral moment, Dolly has received numerous invitations from across the globe for various events. Recently, a Kuwaiti food blogger shared surprising details about his attempt to invite Dolly to Kuwait.

The blogger revealed on Instagram that he tried to bring Dolly to an event, but her demands took him by surprise. According to him, Dolly requested a stay at a four- or five-star hotel for herself and her team, alongside a fee of Rs 500,000 (2,000 Kuwaiti dinars) for a single-day appearance.

“I was amazed that a chaiwala was asking for such a large sum,” said the blogger. He also mentioned that Dolly did not communicate directly; her manager handled all negotiations.

Dolly chaiwala charges 5L for an appearance + flight for two + accommodation.



This bubble is going to burst soon. pic.twitter.com/PDcHJmQjXO — Gabbar (@GabbbarSingh) September 2, 2024

The blogger’s video has since gone viral, amassing over 21 million views and sparking varied reactions on social media. One user commented, “You can’t blame her, it’s getting you millions of views,” while another remarked, “Dolly is earning in a day what doctors and engineers make in a month.”

The video has ignited a debate online about whether Dolly’s demands are reasonable or if she should adopt a more modest approach.