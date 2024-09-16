Donkey Prices Reach 3 Lakhs Due to Increasing Demand from China

Islamabad: The price of donkeys in Pakistan has skyrocketed to 300,000 Pakistani rupees per animal, driven by increasing demand from China.

According to media reports on Monday, donkey skin is highly sought after in China for use in cosmetics and pharmaceutical production. This surge in demand has resulted in a dramatic rise in prices, especially in markets like Karachi’s famous Lohari Donkey Market, where local buyers have become scarce due to the steep increase in costs.

The rise in prices is being directly linked to the growing demand for donkey skins in China. Donkey skins are a key ingredient in various cosmetics, and they are also used to make a traditional Chinese medicine called ‘Ejia,’ according to a report from the Express Tribune.

As the demand from China continues to grow, donkeys have become a highly valuable commodity for exporters who aim to meet Chinese needs for hides. This rising demand has made it increasingly difficult for local consumers to afford donkeys, resulting in a sharp decline in local buyers in markets that were once popular among small business owners.

The report highlights how this increase in prices reflects the global demand for natural resources in cosmetics and pharmaceuticals, which has now impacted Pakistan’s local markets. With no signs of the demand decreasing, prices are expected to remain high in the near future.

In June 2023, Pakistan approved the export of several goods to China, including cattle, dairy products, chillies, and donkey skins, which further cemented the growing trade relationship between the two countries.