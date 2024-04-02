Don’t Miss the Spectacular ‘Mother of Dragons’ Comet: It will only return after 70 years, A Once-in-a-Lifetime Opportunity

A celestial spectacle is gracing the night sky as Comet 12P/Pons-Brooks, affectionately known as the ‘Mother of Dragons’ comet, makes its first appearance in the inner solar system in over 70 years. This rare visitor, with its nucleus measuring approximately 30 km across, promises a breathtaking display for sky gazers worldwide.

Currently visible in the constellation of Aries, the comet boasts a visual magnitude of 5.37, rendering it barely visible to the naked eye but easily observable with small binoculars. Its distinctive ‘horned’ appearance, earning it the moniker ‘devil comet,’ adds to the allure of this cosmic phenomenon.

Comets, composed primarily of ice, dust, and rocky material, orbit the Sun in elliptical paths. As Comet 12P/Pons-Brooks approaches the inner solar system, the Sun’s heat causes the ice to vaporize, releasing dust and creating a glowing coma around the nucleus. This coma may develop into a tail that points away from the Sun due to the solar wind.

Enthusiasts are advised to seize the opportunity to observe this Halley-type comet, renowned for its spectacular outbursts of gas and dust, during late March and early April. The comet will grace clear dark skies above the western horizon after dusk, offering a mesmerizing sight for those fortunate enough to witness it.

Named after eminent comet observers Jean-Louis Pons and William R. Brooks, Comet 12P/Pons-Brooks boasts a rich history dating back centuries, with records possibly tracing its journey through the night sky to China in 1385 and Italy in 1457.

As the comet prepares for its closest approach to Earth in June 2024, enthusiasts have a fleeting window to marvel at this celestial marvel. Missing this opportunity means waiting another 71 years for its return, making it a once-in-a-lifetime event for many sky watchers.

So mark your calendars, find a location away from city lights, and prepare to witness the breathtaking beauty of the ‘Mother of Dragons’ comet before it disappears into the depths of space, not to return until 2095.