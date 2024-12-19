Dr JA Choudary inaugurates India’s biggest symposium on Project Based Learning at Anurag University

Hyderabad: Anurag University, Hyderabad, inaugurated the Regional Research Symposium on Project-Based Learning (RRSPBL), India’s largest gathering of researchers and educators focused on Project-Based Learning (PBL). Dr. J.A. Chowdary, Founder of the International Startup Foundation and former IT Advisor to the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, was the chief guest, launching the three-day symposium aimed at reshaping education with innovative methodologies.

Highlights of the Symposium

Focus on PBL : Project-Based Learning is a student-centered approach emphasizing real-world problem-solving, critical thinking, collaboration, and practical application.

: Project-Based Learning is a student-centered approach emphasizing real-world problem-solving, critical thinking, collaboration, and practical application. Global Collaboration : Organized in association with Aalborg Centre for Problem-Based Learning in Denmark under UNESCO and Indo-Universal Collaboration for Engineering Education (IUCEE).

: Organized in association with Aalborg Centre for Problem-Based Learning in Denmark under UNESCO and Indo-Universal Collaboration for Engineering Education (IUCEE). Participation : 168 faculty members from seven states presented 37 research papers on PBL practices.

: 168 faculty members from seven states presented 37 research papers on PBL practices. Visionary Leaders: Eminent personalities like Dr. J.A. Chowdary, Prof. U.B. Desai, and Dr. Xiangyun Du highlighted the importance of PBL in preparing future-ready engineers and professionals.

Key Insights from the Inaugural Session

Dr. J.A. Chowdary : Advocated disruptive reforms in education to give students a competitive edge. He also announced that the International Startup Festival 2025 will focus on AI applications in healthcare, agriculture, logistics, and food processing at Anurag University.

: Advocated disruptive reforms in education to give students a competitive edge. He also announced that the will focus on AI applications in healthcare, agriculture, logistics, and food processing at Anurag University. Prof. U.B. Desai : Emphasized PBL’s ability to bring joy to learning and foster innovation.

: Emphasized PBL’s ability to bring joy to learning and foster innovation. Dr. Gopala Krishna Joshi : Discussed the mission to expand PBL across India and Anurag University’s leadership in this movement.

: Discussed the mission to expand PBL across India and Anurag University’s leadership in this movement. Dr. Archana Mantri: Highlighted the need for 80% of education to be PBL-based to ensure student engagement and voluntary learning.

International Perspective

Dr. Xiangyun Du of Aalborg University stressed the necessity of reforming education to produce engineers capable of sustainable innovation. She detailed how Aalborg’s unique combination of Problem-Based Learning and Engineering Education Research supports sustainability goals.

Gen Z and PBL

Delegates emphasized that Generation Z prefers practical, application-based learning. Traditional instruction methods no longer resonate in an era of internet-driven knowledge accessibility. PBL offers a tailored, engaging approach for modern learners.

Graduation Ceremony for PBL Practitioners

On the final day, December 21, a graduation ceremony will recognize 38 certified PBL faculty members who completed a rigorous six-month program, celebrating their contributions to advancing educational practices in India.

The Future of Learning

With only five Indian universities actively adopting PBL, including Anurag University, KLE Technological University, and Bennett University, the symposium aims to expand this transformative methodology nationwide. The event underscores the shift towards learning methodologies that prepare students for global challenges, ensuring education remains relevant and impactful.