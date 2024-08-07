Dr. K.I. Varaprasad Reddy Launches the Book ‘MESSAGE FROM GOD’ in Telugu

Hyderabad: We are pleased to announce the grand launch of the Book (Pramatmuni Sandeshamu పరమాత్ముని సందేశము), translation of the English Book “MESSAGE FROM GOD,” a groundbreaking new Book authored by Pradip Mukherji, who is known for bringing the Graceful Message directly to humanity.

The Book was launched by Dr. K.I. Varaprasad Reddy Garu, Founder and Chairman of Shantha Biotech, who served as the Chief Guest for the occasion.

“MESSAGE FROM GOD” presents a profound and transformative perspective on religion and spirituality. The Book asserts that the deities worshiped across all religions are the true source of human suffering and pain. It introduces an innovative approach for readers to connect with God, who was not available till now, directly and experience a personal transformation.

The Book encourages individuals to engage with talking to the Book about your pain and suffering for 30 days to witness tangible shifts in their lives.

This revolutionary work is not associated with any religious doctrine or cult. Instead, it offers a direct and unmediated connection to God, allowing readers to receive Godly Grace without requiring faith, devotion, or affiliation with any organization.

According to the Book, past messengers and prophets have conveyed messages from a sovereign ruler, rather than from God Himself. Pradip Mukherji is presented as the second messenger of God following Kabir, with a mission to liberate souls from the tyranny of religious dogma and the cycle of birth and death.

The Book also features Healing Cards designed to assist individuals in addressing their pain and suffering. Users have reported noticeable positive changes in their lives as they interact with these tools.

We thank the media and public for joining us in celebrating the launch of this unique and transformative Book. The event marked a significant moment in the spiritual and religious landscape, offering a new pathway beyond both, to personal healing.

About Pradip Mukherji:

Pradip Mukherji was a spiritual author and visionary who have dedicated his life to bridging the gap between humanity and the divine.

His latest work, as Messenger of God, is the Book “MESSAGE FROM GOD,” which reflects the deep revelation and understanding of spirituality and his commitment to offering a new way for individuals to connect with God.

For further information & to RSVP, please contact [8143797840]