Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, Hon’ble Minister for Sports and Labour, Visits Gachibowli Stadium, Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, Hon’ble Minister for Sports and Labour and Employment, Government of India, visited Gachibowli Stadium today as part of his ongoing efforts to promote sports development across the country.

During his visit, Sri C.R. Bheem Singh, General Secretary of the Telangana Hockey Association, along with the association’s President, Sri Konda Vijay Kumar, presented a formal representation to the Minister. They urged him to support the relaying of a new AstroTurf at Gachibowli Stadium to enhance the facilities for hockey in Hyderabad.

The Hon’ble Minister acknowledged the request, recognizing the need for better sports infrastructure to nurture talent and promote hockey in the region. The proposed AstroTurf relaying is seen as a significant move toward advancing the sport at both the state and national levels.

The visit reflects the government’s dedication to improving sports facilities across India, ensuring that athletes have access to world-class infrastructure.