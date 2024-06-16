Dr. Mohammed Imran, Interventional Radiologist Trained at Tata Cancer Hospital Mumbai, Receives Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Health and Medical Excellence Award

Hyderabad: Dr. Mohammed Imran, a highly skilled interventional radiologist at Renova Hospital, Banjara hills and Tuffah Hospital, Tolichowki in Hyderabad, was honored today with the prestigious Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Health and Medical Excellence Award.

Dr. Imran, who completed his training at the renowned Tata Cancer Hospital Mumbai, is recognized for his outstanding contributions to the field of interventional radiology. This minimally invasive technique uses image-guidance to diagnose and treat a wide range of medical conditions.

“I am incredibly grateful to receive this recognition,” said Dr. Imran. “It is an honor to be acknowledged for my work and to be able to contribute to the advancement of interventional radiology.”

Dr. Imran’s expertise includes:

Varicose vein treatment, Uterine fibroid embolization, Dialysis access procedures, Tumor ablation and more.

Award Recognizes Dr. Imran’s Dedication to Patient Care

The Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Health and Medical Excellence Award is presented annually to healthcare professionals who demonstrate exceptional skill, dedication, and leadership in their field. Dr. Imran’s selection for this award highlights his commitment to providing the highest quality care to his patients.

“Dr. Imran is a true asset to the community,” said Dr Vineet, DCP Madhapur. “His expertise and dedication to patient care are truly commendable. We are proud to have him on our staff.”

About Dr. Mohammed Imran

Dr. Imran earned his medical degree from Dr NTRUHS and completed his residency in radiology at Deccan College of Medical Sciences. He then went on to pursue a fellowship in interventional radiology at the prestigious Tata Cancer Hospital Mumbai.

Dr. Imran is board-certified Radiologist and is a member of the IRIA and the ISVIR

About Tuffah Hospital

Tuffah Hospital is a dedicated surgical & Interventional Radiology Day care centre, where world class interventional radiology procedure are done at cost effective prices.