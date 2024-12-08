Dr. Reddy’s Enhances Infrastructure at Tribal Welfare School and College in Andhra Pradesh

Visakhapatnam: Dr. Reddy’s, as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, has partnered with Kakinada Engineering Alumni Trust Services (KEATS) to enhance the infrastructure of the Andhra Pradesh Tribal Welfare Residential College of Excellence (Girls) and Gurukul School (Girls) in Vissannapet, NTR District. This initiative has been further supported by a Rotary Club Grant. These government-run institutions cater to the educational needs of 480 school students and 160 college students, predominantly girls from tribal communities across the state.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Kumar Randhir Singh, Head Company Secretary & CSR at Dr. Reddy’s, Smt. Hemalatha, CEO of APNRTS, Rtn. D Subbarao Ravuri, and Rtn. Pardha Saradhi Yadhi from Rotary Midtown Vijayawada, along with other dignitaries, including Smt. Vijaya, Deputy Director APNRTS, K Subhashini Rani, Deputy Secretary Academic TW, A Ramu, Deputy Tribal Welfare Officer, and the Sarpanch of Kondaparva Village, Ramesh. Representatives from Rotary Burlingame, USA, and KEATS were also present.

Dr. Reddy’s contribution includes setting up a STEM lab and providing infrastructure upgrades, alongside digital education tools facilitated by a Rotary Club Grant. These advancements aim to create a modern educational environment, equipping students with digital tools and innovative teaching methods. This initiative is designed to prepare students for competitive exams like IIT-JEE, EAMCET, and NEET, enabling them to pursue higher education at prestigious institutions.

Dr. Reddy’s remains committed to environmental and community welfare through its robust CSR initiatives. The company focuses on education, community healthcare, skill-based training for youth and differently-abled individuals, farmer training, and environmental sustainability.

In 2023, Dr. Reddy’s partnered with local authorities in Nalgonda to build a new Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) facility in Kampasagar village, featuring classrooms, dormitories, a kitchen, and sanitation facilities for girls in classes VI to X. Additionally, the company, in collaboration with the District Administration and District Medical & Health Office, upgraded over 11 primary healthcare centers in Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh, and implemented environment conservation projects in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh.

In FY 2023-24, Dr. Reddy’s CSR efforts positively impacted around 4.97 lakh individuals, fostering inclusive growth and community development.