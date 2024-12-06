HYDRAA Takes Bold Step Against Encroachments with Grievance Initiative

Hyderabad: In the new year, the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRA) is set to launch a fresh initiative. Starting January 6, HYDRA will hold special grievance sessions to directly address public complaints at its office.

Grievances will be accepted every Monday from 10:30 AM to 1:00 PM, focusing primarily on encroachments related to lakes, ponds, and stormwater drains.

Key Highlights:

Complaints on Government Land and Parks: Such complaints will be referred to the GHMC Vigilance Department for action.

Such complaints will be referred to the GHMC Vigilance Department for action. Comprehensive Investigations: Cases of encroachments on water bodies will be thoroughly investigated in collaboration with officials from the irrigation, municipal, and revenue departments.

Cases of encroachments on water bodies will be thoroughly investigated in collaboration with officials from the irrigation, municipal, and revenue departments. Local Actions: The complaints received will lead to immediate action to prevent further encroachments.

Other channels for complaints:

HYDRA has also provided alternative channels for filing complaints, including WhatsApp, phone calls, and email. Officials anticipate an increase in complaints and the exposure of more illegal encroachments through these channels.

Past complaints and actions:

According to the HYDRA Commissioner, the agency has already received over 4,000 complaints to date. For efficient handling, senior officials from different departments, including police and municipal authorities, have been assigned to investigate these complaints zone-wise.

Weekly Review:

HYDRA has announced that complainants will have the opportunity to discuss the status of their grievances with officials every Friday. Additionally, all complaints will be addressed, and reports will be prepared within 10 to 15 days for necessary action.

This new initiative by HYDRA is expected to provide solutions to public concerns while effectively curbing illegal encroachments in Hyderabad.